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CISF personnel complete advanced cyber warfare course at NFSU

The specialised programme on "Cybersecurity and Incident Response" was conducted from July 13 to October 8 at the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science, National Forensic Sciences University.

Published: Oct 08, 2026, 09:41 PM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 09:44 PM IST
CISF personnel complete advanced cyber warfare course at NFSU
Image Credit: IANS. Representative image.

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CISF personnel complete advanced cyber warfare course at NFSU
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