/CISF personnel complete advanced cyber warfare course at NFSU

Forty CISF personnel from airport security units have completed a 12-week cybersecurity and incident response course at the National Forensic Sciences University's Delhi campus, with training spanning cyber threats, network and system security, digital forensics and emergency response. The programme also took participants inside major security and infrastructure organisations for hands-on exposure to real-world cyber operations and forensic work systems.
The specialised programme on "Cybersecurity and Incident Response" was conducted from July 13 to October 8 at the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science, National Forensic Sciences University, Delhi Campus, in Sector 3, Rohini, New Delhi.
All 40 participants came from different CISF Airport Security Groups. The course covered the cyber threat environment, network security, system security, digital forensics and incident response. A major part of the training was practical, with the programme designed to improve operational understanding and help personnel respond to emerging cyber threats.
The participants visited IFSO, CFSL, POWERGRID, DMRC and UIDAI during the course. The CISF said these visits gave the personnel direct exposure to cybersecurity practices, digital forensics and incident-response mechanisms used in critical and sensitive operational environments.
The programme was handled by a specialised faculty team that included the Deputy Director (Training), associate and assistant professors and subject-matter experts. Their sessions combined academic instruction with practical inputs linked to the areas covered during the course.
Practical exposure formed an important part of the 12-week programme. The stated aim was to help the participating personnel turn classroom learning into operational skills that can be used while dealing with cyber incidents. The visits to specialised organisations were included to give them a closer look at cyber, forensic and incident-response work in operational settings.
The valedictory ceremony was attended by Prof (Dr) Minakshi Sinha, Deputy Director, NFSU Delhi Campus; Prof (Col) Nidhish Bhatnagar; Subrat Jha, AIG/AP-NZ, CISF Headquarters; faculty members and other officials.
Addressing the ceremony, the CISF officer stressed the need to keep improving cyber capabilities, strengthen incident-response preparedness and use the knowledge and skills gained during the course in operational work.
According to the CISF, the training is expected to improve the cyber preparedness of its personnel and their ability to deal with emerging cyber threats connected with critical and sensitive security environments. The force described the programme as part of its effort to build specialised cyber capability through institutional collaboration, focused training and practical exposure.
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