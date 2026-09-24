/CISF apprehends suspected serial fraudster with multiple fake identities at Pune Airport

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel apprehended a suspected serial fraudster at Pune Airport on the morning of September 24, 2026, after he allegedly duped an arriving passenger of Rs 11,000 using false pretences. The suspect was subsequently found to be carrying documents bearing multiple identities.
At around 5:45 am, a passenger arriving from Hyderabad on official duty aboard IndiGo flight 6E-351 was approached by the suspect shortly after exiting the arrival gate. The suspect allegedly narrated a sympathetic story and sought financial assistance of Rs 20,000. Acting on humanitarian grounds, the passenger transferred Rs 11,000 to a Google Pay account provided by him.
Personnel deployed at the CISF Security Operations Control Centre (SOCC) and the Crime and Intelligence Wing (CIW) noticed the suspicious interaction and immediately intercepted the suspect for verification.
During questioning and document verification, CISF personnel found discrepancies in the identities associated with the suspect. The Google Pay account used to receive the money was registered in the name of Gujjaralapudi Bala Koteswara Rao, while his Aadhaar Card and Driving Licence carried the name M. V. Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.
Further, a faculty identity card from Parul University found in his possession bore a third name, Alluru Shyam Prasad.
The suspect was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for the conflicting identities and the third-party financial transfer and was subsequently detained. After being informed about the circumstances, the passenger realised that he had allegedly been deceived and expressed his willingness to file a formal complaint.
The apprehension followed heightened surveillance by the CISF Intelligence Wing. On September 1, a departing passenger had allegedly been cheated of Rs 18,600 using a similar modus operandi. Following that incident, the CISF had stepped up vigilance in the airport's City Side area.
CISF personnel subsequently matched the apprehended suspect's activities with CCTV footage from the September 1 incident and identified him as the same alleged perpetrator. During further questioning, the suspect admitted to his involvement in the earlier fraud. A Cyber Crime complaint had already been lodged in connection with that case.
Following the preliminary investigation and the formal complaint by the arriving passenger, the suspect was handed over to the Vimantal Police Station in Pune for further legal action and detailed investigation.
The CISF said it remains committed to ensuring the safety, security and seamless transit of passengers at airports across the country and maintains zero tolerance towards criminal activities within its jurisdiction.
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