Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /CISF apprehends suspected serial fraudster with multiple fake identities at Pune Airport

CISF apprehends suspected serial fraudster with multiple fake identities at Pune Airport

CISF personnel apprehended a suspected serial fraudster at Pune Airport after he allegedly duped an arriving passenger of Rs 11,000 and was found carrying documents with multiple identities.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 05:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 05:46 PM IST
CISF apprehends suspected serial fraudster with multiple fake identities at Pune Airport

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Jammu and Kashmir book ban controversy deepens as Omar Abdullah's 'no-control' remark sparks political storm
2
3
4
5