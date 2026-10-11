/CISF catches two passengers with bluetooth cheating devices at Goa airport

Two passengers were intercepted by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Goa International Airport, Dabolim, on 10 October after they were found carrying concealed Bluetooth devices allegedly intended for cheating in competitive examinations. Both passengers were handed over to the police, and a case has been registered against them.
The devices were linked to the IIT Goa Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment examination held earlier that day, according to a CISF press release issued on 11 October 2026.
At around 2.25 pm on 10 October, Passenger 1, who was booked on Air India Express flight IX-1340 from Goa to Delhi, placed his handbag at the pre-embarkation security checkpoint for X-ray screening.
The CISF screener on duty noticed suspicious objects in the X-ray image and referred the bag for a physical inspection. The search led to the recovery of three electronic devices, two SIM cards and three Bluetooth earpieces of the type used for cheating in competitive examinations.
During questioning, the passenger admitted that the devices were intended for use in examination malpractice. He also told CISF personnel that an associate travelling with him had already boarded the same flight.
With the assistance of airline staff, CISF personnel offloaded Passenger 2 from the aircraft for further checks.
A search of Passenger 2’s handbag led to the recovery of one similar device, two Bluetooth earpieces, one SIM card and an admit card for the post of Administrative Assistant in the IIT Goa Non-Teaching Staff Recruitment examination held earlier that day.
The second passenger admitted that the device was intended for use in the examination.
Both men were subsequently questioned together in the presence of the intelligence agencies concerned. During questioning, Passenger 1 disclosed that he had appeared for the same examination on behalf of another candidate.
Two Aadhaar cards belonging to other individuals were also recovered from the security hold area after the first passenger disclosed that he had thrown them away there. His claim of being a civilian employee of a defence establishment was verified with the authorities concerned.
Both passengers, along with all the recovered devices and documents, were initially handed over to Dabolim Airport Police Station. As the examination centre falls under the jurisdiction of Ponda Police Station, they were subsequently transferred to that station.
A case has been registered against both passengers, and the local police are investigating the matter.
The CISF provides aviation security at airports across the country. In this case, the alertness of its screening personnel led to the detection of the concealed devices and prevented the two passengers from leaving Goa with material linked to the alleged examination malpractice.
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