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CISF catches two passengers with bluetooth cheating devices at Goa airport

Devices linked to IIT Goa recruitment examination; case registered against both passengers

Published: Oct 11, 2026, 07:28 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 07:28 PM IST
CISF catches two passengers with bluetooth cheating devices at Goa airport
Image Credit: PRO, CISF

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CISF catches two passengers with bluetooth cheating devices at Goa airport
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