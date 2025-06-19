CISF Expands Fire Safety Training, Targets 380 Firefighters Across 22 States And UTs

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has launched a nationwide fire training program, as announced by the Union Home Minister during the CISF Raising Day 2023. The program aims to train firefighters from 100 Indian cities to boast the country's fire safety capabilities.

In a significant step towards enhancing fire safety across the country, the CISF has been conducting specialised training programs for state fire service personnel. In 2025, five additional batches were allocated, out of which four have already been completed, benefiting 106 participants from 46 cities across 10 states and the fifth session is scheduled to begin on August 25.

In this upcoming session, the program aims to train 380 firefighters from 150 cities across 22 States and Union Territories.

Meanwhile, the CISF has also expressed readiness to accommodate additional training slots in the 2025 calendar, should states be willing to nominate more firefighters for the course.

"As the only CAPF with a dedicated Fire Wing, the CISF is committed to enhancing the technical skills of fire personnel and fostering a proactive culture for fire safety and disaster management preparedness. Our training programs are continuously updated to reflect the latest in fire safety research and practices, ensuring our firefighters are equipped not only for timely emergency response but also for prevention," a CISF spokesperson said in an official release.

As per the release, the fire safety training program is designed to enhance capabilities in modern firefighting, rescue operations and critical disaster management. It covers advanced areas such as cutting-edge fire response strategies, preparedness for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) emergencies and the handling of chemical warfare agents.