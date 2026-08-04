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  • /CISF foils foreign currency smuggling bid at Amritsar airport; USD 31,500 seized

CISF foils foreign currency smuggling bid at Amritsar airport; USD 31,500 seized

The passenger, who failed to produce valid documents for possessing and carrying the currency, was handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) along with the recovered cash for further investigation and legal action.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 07:51 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 07:51 PM IST
CISF foils foreign currency smuggling bid at Amritsar airport; USD 31,500 seized
Image Credit: CISF

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CISF foils foreign currency smuggling bid at Amritsar airport; USD 31,500 seized
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