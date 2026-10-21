/CISF foils foreign currency smuggling at Kolkata airport; 2 held with Rs 1.14 crore

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel thwarted a suspected attempt to smuggle foreign currency after seizing currency worth approximately Rs 1.14 crore from the hand baggage of two passengers at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata.
The incident occurred on Monday during security screening at the International Terminal Security Hold Area (ITB SHA). An on-duty CISF screener noticed suspicious images in the X-ray scans of the hand baggage of two passengers scheduled to travel to Bangkok on Bhutan Airlines flight B3700. The baggage was subsequently referred for physical checking.
During the physical examination, CISF personnel recovered USD 1,19,900, equivalent to approximately Rs 1,13,64,002, concealed in the false bottoms of the two bags. The currency had been wrapped in newspaper. Of the total amount, USD 74,900 was recovered from one passenger’s hand baggage, while USD 45,000 was recovered from the other passenger’s bag.
Following the prescribed formalities, both passengers, along with the recovered foreign currency, were handed over to the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs for further necessary action.
On 20 October 2026, the passenger from whose baggage USD 74,900 had been recovered was taken to the District and Sessions Court by AIU/Customs officials for further legal proceedings following the investigation and seizure. Meanwhile, the other passenger was released by Customs after a detention receipt was issued for the USD 45,000 recovered from their baggage, CISF said.
The incident highlights the vigilance of CISF personnel in detecting suspicious baggage during airport security screening and preventing the potential illegal movement of foreign currency, CISF added.
In a separate incident on August 4, CISF personnel foiled an alleged attempt to smuggle foreign currency at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport after discovering USD 31,500, worth approximately Rs 30 lakh, concealed in the undergarments of a departing passenger during security screening.
As the passenger failed to produce valid documents to justify possession and transportation of the currency, CISF personnel handed him over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), along with the recovered cash, for further investigation and legal action, the force said.
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