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  • /CISF foils foreign currency smuggling at Kolkata airport; 2 held with Rs 1.14 crore

CISF foils foreign currency smuggling at Kolkata airport; 2 held with Rs 1.14 crore

CISF seizes USD 1,19,900 worth Rs 1.14 crore hidden in the bags of two Bangkok-bound passengers at Kolkata airport during security screening.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 05:25 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 05:30 PM IST
CISF foils foreign currency smuggling at Kolkata airport; 2 held with Rs 1.14 crore
Image Credit: PRO, CISF. Foreign currency seized by CISF at Kolkata airport.

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CISF foils foreign currency smuggling at Kolkata airport; 2 held with Rs 1.14 crore
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