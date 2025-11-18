Advertisement
BENGALURU

CISF Foils Knife Attack On Taxi Drivers At Bengaluru Airport- Watch

A man attempted to attack taxi drivers with a knife at Bengaluru Airport but was quickly subdued by CISF personnel. No injuries were reported, and the accused was handed to police.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2025, 01:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
CISF Foils Knife Attack On Taxi Drivers At Bengaluru Airport- Watch

The shocking video emerging from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport after CISF personnel intervened just in time to stop a man armed with a long metal knife from charging at a two taxi drivers.

According to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the incident took place around midnight on November 16 at the Terminal 1 arrival area, and was captured on CCTV cameras.

CISF also shared a post on X and said, the man suddenly charged toward the drivers while brandishing the weapon, creating panic in the area. Reacting promptly, ASI (Executive) Sunil Kumar and his team intervened, subdued the attacker, and seized the knife before any harm could be done.

The accused, along with the taxi drivers involved in the confrontation, was immediately handed over to the KIA Police for further legal action. A preliminary inquiry indicated that the attack stemmed from an earlier dispute, CISF officials said.

The accused, along with the taxi drivers involved in the incident, was swiftly handed over to the KIA Police for further legal action. A preliminary investigation suggests that the attack was triggered by a prior dispute, according to CISF officials.

Watch Video:

CISF further added that it remains committed to ensuring the safety of passengers, airport staff, and essential aviation infrastructure.

In the video, a passenger can be seen running toward a driver with a sharp weapon, while CISF personnel quickly intervene and bring the situation under control.

