CISF Foils Knife Attack On Taxi Drivers At Bengaluru Airport- Watch

The shocking video emerging from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport after CISF personnel intervened just in time to stop a man armed with a long metal knife from charging at a two taxi drivers.

According to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the incident took place around midnight on November 16 at the Terminal 1 arrival area, and was captured on CCTV cameras.

CISF also shared a post on X and said, the man suddenly charged toward the drivers while brandishing the weapon, creating panic in the area. Reacting promptly, ASI (Executive) Sunil Kumar and his team intervened, subdued the attacker, and seized the knife before any harm could be done.

The accused, along with the taxi drivers involved in the confrontation, was immediately handed over to the KIA Police for further legal action. A preliminary inquiry indicated that the attack stemmed from an earlier dispute, CISF officials said.

Watch Video:

Timely intervention by CISF, averted a major crime at Bengaluru Airport.



Around midnight on 16 Nov, a man armed with a long metal knife charged toward two taxi drivers at the T1 Arrival area of @BLRAirport. ASI/Exe Sunil Kumar & team acted swiftly, overpowered the attacker and… pic.twitter.com/upFWXEtTaW — CISF (@CISFHQrs) November 17, 2025

CISF further added that it remains committed to ensuring the safety of passengers, airport staff, and essential aviation infrastructure.

In the video, a passenger can be seen running toward a driver with a sharp weapon, while CISF personnel quickly intervene and bring the situation under control.