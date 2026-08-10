Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /CISF foils suspected gold smuggling at Mumbai airport, recovers gold worth Rs 1.61 crore

CISF foils suspected gold smuggling at Mumbai airport, recovers gold worth Rs 1.61 crore

The interception was carried out by the CISF's Crime & Intelligence Wing (CIW) based on behavioural detection and heightened surveillance at the airport. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 01:54 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
CISF foils suspected gold smuggling at Mumbai airport, recovers gold worth Rs 1.61 crore

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
CISF foils suspected gold smuggling at Mumbai airport, recovers gold worth Rs 1.61 crore
2
3
4
5