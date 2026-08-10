/CISF foils suspected gold smuggling at Mumbai airport, recovers gold worth Rs 1.61 crore

MUMBAI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) foiled an alleged gold-smuggling attempt at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, recovering around 1,311 grams of suspected smuggled gold valued at approximately Rs 1.61 crore, the security agency said. The interception was carried out by the CISF's Crime & Intelligence Wing (CIW) based on behavioural detection and heightened surveillance at the airport. According to the CISF, the incident took place at around 4:20 pm when its personnel noticed suspicious activity involving a loader near the Smoking Zone close to the International Boarding Gate.