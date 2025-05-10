CISF Gets Mandate To Oversee Cargo, Baggage Screening At Airports Amid High Alert

In a decisive move to strengthen aviation security, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has expanded the mandate of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to include direct oversight of cargo operations and the In-line Hold Baggage Screening System (ILHBSS) across civil airports in India.

According to an Official Memorandum (OM) dated Friday, the temporary arrangement will be in effect from May 9 to May 18, 2025. The decision comes in the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which has led to heightened security concerns nationwide.

The enhancement of CISF's mandate is essential to reinforce security arrangements at all civil airports.

CISF has responded immediately and resumed oversight over cargo and baggage operations. CISF will oversee operations and the security of airport operators for ILHBSS. The directives also authorise CISF personnel to perform random checks and oversee access control to these critical facilities.

All the airports under the cover of CISF have already implemented the new strengthened system.

Before this directive, CISF's deployment as the primary aviation security force did not explicitly extend to the direct security and screening of cargo operations and the In-line Hold Baggage Screening System.

Earlier on Saturday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and relevant aviation authorities issued a series of notices to Airmen (NOTAMs) announcing the temporary closure of 32 airports across Northern and Western India for all civil flight operations.

The NOTAM is effective from May 9, 2025, to May 14, 2025 (which corresponds to 0529 IST on May 15, 2025), due to operational reasons.

The list of 32 airports include Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise and Uttarlai

A senior Ministry of Civil Aviation official informed that all civil flight activities at these airports will remain suspended during this period.

AAI has also extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions (FIRs) due to operational reasons.