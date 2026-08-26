CISF security operatives based at Kempegowda International Airport apprehended an Indian passenger trying to smuggle 82 grams of suspected gold in two metal capsules hidden in his mouth at the terminal 1 SHA security area on August 26, 2026, around 7:30 AM. The passenger had travelled to Bengaluru by early morning IndiGo flight from Dubai en route for a connecting domestic flight to Ghaziabad.
Frontline screening officers raised the suspicion level of the passenger after noting some odd behavior from him as he failed to cooperate properly during the standard security check process. Observing something strange in his behavior, they reported the matter to shift supervisors and requested a body search.
The mode of operation: Smugglers come up with many creative ways to conceal contraband items, but concealing metallic capsules within the mouth area is a very risky strategy.
The arrest: Clever officers prevented the suspect from clearing his domestic connection security screening.
After the discovery, the security officers arrested the suspect and passed him over to the local authorities for further legal processing.
Undergoing investigation: The authorities are currently examining the purity and market price of the captured metal.
Security relevance: The authorities are investigating the existence of any syndicate connections related to this Dubai – Bengaluru transit route.
Despite the relatively small amount of 82 grams, the event shows the unpredictable tricks that smugglers employ to circumvent airport security operations.
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