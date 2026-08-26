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CISF detects 82 grams of gold concealed inside passenger's mouth at Bengaluru Airport

CISF personnel at Bengaluru airport intercepted an Indian passenger carrying 82 grams of suspected gold concealed in two capsules inside his mouth.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 02:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
CISF detects 82 grams of gold concealed inside passenger's mouth at Bengaluru Airport
Image Credit: CISF detects 82 grams of gold concealed inside passenger's mouth at Bengaluru Airport.

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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CISF detects 82 grams of gold concealed inside passenger's mouth at Bengaluru Airport
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