/CISF inks 3-year MoU with IHBAS to fortify mental health and high-security stress management

A groundbreaking three-year Memorandum of Understanding between the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) is set to create a holistic ecosystem of mental wellness for the force personnel. It includes provision for clinical assistance, early detection training, and specific psychometric testing for CISF personnel posted at high-risk locations such as the Parliament House Complex.
This strategic alliance plugs key gaps in occupational health by providing clinical structures within field formations.
High-stake psychometric profiling: The IHBAS will carry out specific psychological profiling for personnel who are deployed to high-risk and high-responsibility units, including the Parliament House Complex.
Early detection mechanisms: Both supervisory and medical officers will be trained in recognizing changes in behavior, symptoms of acute stress, and psychosomatic emergencies that require immediate attention.
Access to clinical facilities: Personnel who require psychiatric services shall have easy access to the outpatient and inpatient facilities provided by IHBAS, along with specific assistance for drug de-addiction.
Capacity building: Specialised Training of Trainers (ToT) programs will be introduced that will help CISF Master Trainers in disseminating psychological awareness to grassroots formations.
Director General of CISF, Shri Praveer Ranjan, IPS, emphasized the critical necessity of prioritizing force welfare in high-pressure environments. He noted that building an open, stigma-free culture around professional support remains an organizational priority.
Similarly, IHBAS Director Dr. Rajinder K. Dhamija underscored that rigorous professional evaluations and structured clinical interventions will build lasting psychological resilience among personnel. This initiative builds on the force's broader wellness framework, complementing existing partnerships with the Heartfulness Institute and Mpower.
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