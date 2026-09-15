/CISF, IIT Kanpur sign twin MoUs to boost cyber security and counter-drone capabilities

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) to strengthen its capabilities in cyber security and drone and anti-drone technology for the protection of critical and strategic infrastructure.
Signed on 14 September 2026, the agreements provide for a six-week residential cyber security training programme through C3iHub, IIT Kanpur, and the establishment and development of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Drone and Anti-Drone Technology at the CISF's MPRTC in Behror, Rajasthan.
The initiatives are part of the force's efforts to build specialised capabilities to tackle emerging technology-driven security threats.
Under the first MoU, IHUB NTIHAC Foundation (C3iHub), IIT Kanpur, will conduct a six-week residential Cyber Security Training Programme under a three-year framework. The programme will be offered on a non-commercial basis, with no training fee.
Each batch will consist of 40 nominated CISF personnel. The curriculum will cover Critical Information Infrastructure and sector-specific cyber threats involving aviation, power and nuclear facilities, along with digital forensics, incident detection and response, disaster recovery and business continuity.
The programme will also address emerging threats associated with artificial intelligence and machine learning, deepfakes, the Internet of Things, cloud computing and Operational Technology. Multi-sector crisis simulations will form part of the training.
The cyber security partnership is aligned with the vision outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the DsGP/IsGP Conference-2024 and directions from the Union Home Minister on developing cyber-capable security forces and strengthening dedicated Cyber Commando capabilities in Central Armed Police Forces and state police organisations.
The MoU was signed on behalf of the CISF by Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S., IPS, IG/CISF Airport Sector-I, and by Dr Tanima Hajra, CEO, C3iHub. Prof Surender Baswana, Programme Director; Dr Ras Dwivedi, CTO; Dr Anand Handa, CSO; and Ajaya Kumar Misra, CFO, were also present.
The second MoU establishes a five-year framework for collaboration between the CISF and IIT Kanpur to set up and develop a Centre of Excellence in Drone and Anti-Drone Technology at the CISF's MPRTC in Behror.
The proposed centre will focus on specialised training and the development and operation of drone and counter-drone systems. Its areas of work will include UAV operations, drone forensics and cyber security for unmanned systems.
The collaboration will also support joint research into rogue-drone analysis, radio-frequency and micro-Doppler detection, integrated Counter-UAS systems and high-altitude operations.
As part of the initiative, the two institutions will work towards developing simulators, forensic laboratories, training curricula and technical infrastructure to support specialised training, research and operational preparedness.
The MoU was signed by Dr C. Dhananjaya Naik, DIG/CISF MPRTC, Behror, and Prof Jayandharan G. Rao, Dean, R&D, IIT Kanpur. Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S., Savitoj Singh Gill, AIG/NCR Zone and Domain Lead for Drone and Anti-Drone, and Prof Navroz from IIT Kanpur's Department of Aerospace Engineering were present at the signing.
The latest agreements expand the CISF's institutional partnerships with premier academic and technology organisations, including IIT Madras (Pravartak), IIT Ropar, IIITDM Kancheepuram, IIT Kanpur and the Drone Federation of India.
The CISF's recent partnership with the Drone Federation of India also covers counter-drone standard operating procedures, forensic analysis, red-teaming exercises and engagement with Indian drone technology companies.
Together, the new initiatives are intended to strengthen specialised manpower, applied research, technical infrastructure and operational capabilities in two rapidly evolving areas of security.
The proposed Centre of Excellence at Behror is expected to provide a dedicated institutional platform for sustained training, research and development in counter-drone technology, while the cyber security programme will equip CISF personnel to respond to increasingly sophisticated threats to critical infrastructure.
The partnerships also support the development of indigenous technological solutions and specialised expertise in line with the objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat, with a focus on enhancing the security of critical and strategic infrastructure.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.