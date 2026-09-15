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  • /CISF, IIT Kanpur sign twin MoUs to boost cyber security and counter-drone capabilities

CISF, IIT Kanpur sign twin MoUs to boost cyber security and counter-drone capabilities

Signed on 14 September 2026, the agreements provide for a six-week residential cyber security training programme through C3iHub, IIT Kanpur, and the establishment and development of a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Drone and Anti-Drone Technology at the CISF's MPRTC in Behror, Rajasthan.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 06:45 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 06:45 PM IST
CISF, IIT Kanpur sign twin MoUs to boost cyber security and counter-drone capabilities

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CISF, IIT Kanpur sign twin MoUs to boost cyber security and counter-drone capabilities
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