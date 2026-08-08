/CISF, IIT Ropar sign MoU to strengthen cyber security capabilities in aviation sector

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Airport Sector has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Ropar (IIT Ropar) to strengthen cyber security preparedness and develop specialised capabilities for protecting critical aviation infrastructure.
The MoU, signed on August 7, 2026, will facilitate a specialised six-week residential Cyber Security Training Programme for CISF personnel. The programme will be conducted on a no-cost basis and marks the beginning of a structured institutional partnership between the IIT Ropar SCALE Foundation and CISF.
The initiative follows the vision articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the DsGP/IsGP Conference-2024 and directions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to develop a cyber-capable security force and strengthen dedicated cyber commando capabilities in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police organisations.
Under the leadership of CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan, the force has undertaken several initiatives to develop a specialised cadre of personnel capable of detecting, responding to and managing emerging cyber security challenges.
The initiative assumes particular significance for the CISF Airport Sector, given that aviation infrastructure is classified as critical national infrastructure. Any cyber disruption targeting such infrastructure could have significant operational, economic and security implications.
The six-week residential programme has been designed to provide participants with both theoretical and practical exposure to key areas of cyber security. The curriculum will cover Cyber Security Foundations, Critical Information Infrastructure, Digital Forensics, Incident Detection and Response, Disaster Recovery, Business Continuity Planning, Emerging Cyber Threats and Multi-Sector Crisis Simulation.
The programme aims to create a skilled and specialised cyber security cadre within the CISF that can strengthen cyber resilience, improve incident detection and response, support cyber investigations and contribute to the protection and continuity of critical aviation infrastructure.
The MoU was signed by Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director of IIT Ropar, and Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S, IPS, Inspector General, Airport Sector-I, CISF, New Delhi.
Senior IIT Ropar officials, including Dr Sarang Gumfekar, Coordinator and Director of the SCALE Foundation, and Dr Shashi Sekhar Jha, Dean and Head of the Centre for Drone & Autonomous Systems, along with distinguished faculty members, attended the signing ceremony. CISF officers, including Santosh Kumar Suman, CASO, ASG Chandigarh, were also present.
The CISF said the collaboration with IIT Ropar is an important step towards building a technically proficient and future-ready cyber security capability within the force. The partnership is expected to enhance CISF preparedness against emerging cyber threats and support the evolving requirements of aviation security and the security of vital installations, while contributing to the broader national cyber security framework.
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