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  • /CISF, IIT Ropar sign MoU to strengthen cyber security capabilities in aviation sector

CISF, IIT Ropar sign MoU to strengthen cyber security capabilities in aviation sector

The MoU was signed by Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director of IIT Ropar, and Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S, IPS, Inspector General, Airport Sector-I, CISF, New Delhi.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 07:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 07:01 PM IST
CISF, IIT Ropar sign MoU to strengthen cyber security capabilities in aviation sector
Image Credit: PRO CISF

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