CISF issues new social media guidelines, asks personnel to disclose their User IDs

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) issued new social media guidelines for jawans, asking them to disclose their User ID of all social media platforms and not criticise the policies of the government.

CISF in its letter said, "In spite of the clear guidelines, there have been instances where social media platforms were used by the force personnel to share sensitive information about the nation/organisation and to criticise the policies of the Government."

According to the guidelines issued by CISF, in case of any violation, strict legal and disciplinary action should be initiated against the defaulters as per existing laws and rules. Now, all jawans will have to disclose their User ID of all social media platforms.

"Personnel to disclose their User ID of all Social Media Platforms (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, etc) being used by them to the department through respective units/formations. In case of any change in User ID or creation of new `User ID`, they must inform it to the department. They should not create and use anonymous or pseudonymous User ID," it said.

"Personnel should not use any Social Media Platform to criticise the policies of the Government on any matter. Social Media Platform shouldn`t be used as a tool to by-pass the chain of command and the proper channel to air the grievance," CISF statement said.