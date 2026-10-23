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  • /CISF, NeGD sign MoU to train personnel in drone, AI and cyber security

CISF, NeGD sign MoU to train personnel in drone, AI and cyber security

The agreement, signed in New Delhi on Friday, comes amid growing concerns over technology-driven threats to critical infrastructure, including airports, nuclear power plants, metro systems, ports and other strategic installations.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 08:18 PM IST|Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 08:18 PM IST
CISF, NeGD sign MoU to train personnel in drone, AI and cyber security

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Zee Media Bureau

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