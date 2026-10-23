/CISF, NeGD sign MoU to train personnel in drone, AI and cyber security

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to train its personnel in drone operations, anti-drone systems, artificial intelligence (AI), and cybersecurity.
The agreement, signed in New Delhi on Friday, comes amid growing concerns over technology-driven threats to critical infrastructure, including airports, nuclear power plants, metro systems, ports and other strategic installations.
Under the partnership, NeGD will act as the CISF's knowledge partner, identifying academic and technical institutions, Centres of Excellence and expert faculty to develop training programmes tailored to the Force's operational needs.
The initiative will enable CISF personnel to receive specialised training at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) laboratories and other premier institutions.
The MoU was signed at Electronics Niketan in New Delhi by CISF Inspector General (Training and Recruitment) Vinay Kajla and NeGD CEO Nand Kumarum, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.
The CISF delegation included DIG (Recruitment) Aditya Jha, AIG (Training) Biren Kumar Sethy and AIG, NCR Zone Headquarters, Savitoj Singh Gill. NeGD was represented by COO Rajnish Kumar, DGM Puneet Kaur and Manager Dimpal Pandey.
Five Technology Areas To Be Covered
The training programmes will focus on five areas: drone operations; anti-drone and counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS); artificial intelligence and autonomous systems; cyber security for critical infrastructure; and other emerging technologies.
The courses will be conducted in coordination with IITs, DIAT, DRDO laboratories, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and other Centres of Excellence. Training will take place on institute campuses, at CISF training establishments or through a blended learning format.
The programme will offer different levels of training, ranging from short-duration certificate courses and workshops to longer certificate programmes. Postgraduate diploma and M.Tech pathways will also be available where approved.
NeGD will bear the approved tuition and course fees, while the CISF will cover travel, boarding and lodging expenses for its personnel.
The training will include case studies, standard operating procedures, tabletop exercises and field simulations focused on protecting hydro-power plants, strategic installations, border areas and other high-value assets.
Personnel who complete the training will also be expected to serve as master trainers within the Force, helping build technical expertise across its units.
A Joint Steering Committee will be established within 30 days to oversee implementation and review annual training plans. The committee will meet at least twice a year to assess progress.
CISF Chief Flags Emerging Security Threats
CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan said the partnership would help personnel develop the practical skills needed to deal with evolving threats to critical infrastructure.
“Threats to critical infrastructure today come as much from the sky and from cyberspace as from the ground. Rogue drones, AI-enabled attacks and cyber intrusions into control systems are real concerns for the installations we protect. Through this partnership with NeGD, our personnel will train at the country's leading technical institutions and gain the hands-on skills needed to detect, counter and stay ahead of these threats,” he said.
NeGD President and CEO Nand Kumarum said the collaboration would bring together leading technical institutions to deliver training focused on the Force's operational requirements.
“Technology is reshaping both governance and security. As Knowledge Partner to CISF, NeGD will bring together institutions such as the IITs, DIAT and DRDO laboratories to build practical, mission-focused skills in drones, counter-drone systems, artificial intelligence and cyber security. A technically skilled security force is central to a safe and self-reliant Digital India,” he said.
Follows CISF-IIT Kanpur Agreements
The latest agreement adds to the CISF's expanding network of technology training partnerships. It follows two MoUs signed with IIT Kanpur on National Engineers' Day, covering cyber security training and drone and anti-drone technology.
The CISF-NeGD partnership is aligned with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. It aims to develop in-house technical capabilities and build a pool of trained instructors who can help personnel across the Force respond to drone-related, cyber and other technology-driven threats to the installations they protect.
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