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CISF organises mega blood donation drive at NHCC Hospital in Mahipalpur

The initiative assumes significance amid the shortage of blood in the national capital. 

Published: Sep 02, 2026, 05:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 05:53 PM IST
CISF organises mega blood donation drive at NHCC Hospital in Mahipalpur

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