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  • /CISF plants 150 trees, 500 Vetiver slips in Gurugram’s Aravallis

CISF plants 150 trees, 500 Vetiver slips in Gurugram’s Aravallis

The plantation programme was followed by Gau Seva, during which CISF personnel offered chara and jaggery to the cows at the Gaushala.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 03:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
CISF plants 150 trees, 500 Vetiver slips in Gurugram’s Aravallis
Image Credit: CISF

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