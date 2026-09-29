/CISF plants 150 trees, 500 Vetiver slips in Gurugram’s Aravallis

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), ASG Delhi, organised a tree and Vetiver grass plantation drive at Shri Bani Dham Mandir Gaushala in Ghata village, Gurugram, in the Aravali Hills, planting 150 trees and around 500 Vetiver slips.
Babu Ram, IPS, DIG/CASO, Shri Ravish Kumar Singh, Commandant, and Shri Sugana Ram, Commandant, took part in the drive along with other senior officers, CISF personnel and representatives of the Mandir Management.
The programme is part of the CISF Vetiver Plantation Initiative 2026, launched in August this year. Under the initiative, approximately 15–20 lakh Vetiver slips are being planted across CISF formations.
As part of the campaign, one lakh Vetiver slips were planted along the Yamuna riverbank at Ganga Vihar in New Delhi on August 21. Another two lakh slips were planted in Kishtwar in the Jammu region by personnel of the CISF 7th Reserve Battalion from August 19.
The initiative is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on environmental conservation through public participation, including the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign and Mission LiFE.
It also reflects DG CISF Shri Praveer Ranjan, IPS’s emphasis on community engagement and environmental responsibility, encouraging CISF personnel to contribute to local conservation efforts.
The plantation programme was followed by Gau Seva, during which CISF personnel offered chara and jaggery to the cows at the Gaushala.
Through such activities, the CISF is undertaking environmental and community-oriented initiatives alongside its core security responsibilities, with a particular focus on increasing green cover and supporting ecological conservation in the Aravali region.
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