Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /CISF announces major overhaul to strengthen security at key installations across India

CISF announces major overhaul to strengthen security at key installations across India

CISF will reorganise its security structure from November 1, creating specialised sectors for power, coal, steel, ports and other key installations.

Published: Oct 18, 2026, 01:37 PM IST|Updated: Oct 18, 2026, 01:49 PM IST
CISF announces major overhaul to strengthen security at key installations across India
Image Credit: ANI. Representative image.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Malayalam Director Belraj Kalarickal passes away at 27 days after 'Kaapi Squad' release
2
3
4
5