/CISF announces major overhaul to strengthen security at key installations across India

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will undertake a major reorganisation of its administrative and operational command structure from November 1, replacing territorial supervision with sector-specific arrangements to strengthen security at critical infrastructure and strategic establishments across the country.
The restructuring, approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), will introduce dedicated supervisory sectors for power, coal, steel, petroleum and natural gas, ports, government buildings, monuments and mass rapid transit systems.
The move is aimed at improving operational efficiency, developing specialised security expertise and ensuring uniform security procedures across installations belonging to the same sector.
Under the existing system, CISF units are largely supervised according to their geographical locations, even though the installations they protect have different operational requirements and security vulnerabilities.
The revised arrangement will bring establishments with similar security needs under dedicated functional commands, allowing closer coordination with the ministries, departments and organisations concerned.
Under the new structure, the National Capital Region Sector will be renamed the Government Buildings, Museums and Monuments and Mass Rapid Transit System (GBMM & MRTS) Sector, headquartered in New Delhi.
The North Sector, based in New Delhi, will become Power-I Sector, while the North Eastern Sector-II, headquartered in Kolkata, will function as Power-II Sector.
Similarly, the Eastern Sector in Ranchi will be converted into the Coal Sector, while the Central Sector in Bhilai will become the dedicated Steel Sector.
The North Eastern Sector, headquartered in Guwahati, will be reorganised into the Petroleum and Natural Gas Sector.
In a major change to maritime security supervision, the Western Sector in Mumbai will become the West Coast Port Sector, while the South Sector in Chennai will be redesignated as the East Coast Port Sector.
The existing Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space Sector in Bengaluru, along with Airport Sector-I in New Delhi and Airport Sector-II in Bengaluru, will continue under their present functional arrangements.
The CISF has been gradually introducing specialised supervision over the past 25 years, particularly in aviation and strategic establishments under the departments of atomic energy and space.
The force said the experience had demonstrated the benefits of focused training, sector-specific standard operating procedures, better deployment of specialised personnel and closer coordination with installation managements.
The restructuring comes as the CISF takes on additional responsibilities beyond conventional industrial security.
The force has been designated as a Recognised Security Organisation (RSO) for port facilities under the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, giving it a specialised role in maritime security arrangements.
It has also been entrusted with security duties at high-security correctional facilities in Jammu and Kashmir and designated as the nodal agency for aerial security of critical infrastructure.
The CISF is also strengthening its cybersecurity, drone and anti-drone capabilities through specialised training and collaboration with leading institutions to counter emerging threats to vital installations.
The new command structure is expected to improve accountability, streamline supervision and facilitate faster coordination between CISF formations and the organisations whose installations they protect.
The force guards airports, seaports, nuclear and space establishments, power plants, steel facilities, coal mines, petroleum installations, currency note presses, government buildings and mass transit networks across the country.
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