CISF Suspends 5 Personnel Arrested By Bengal Police; Initiates Internal Inquiry: Report

After the West Bengal Police arrested five Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and three others over allegations of robbing a Kolkata woman while impersonating income-tax officials, the CISF has suspended them and initiated an internal inquiry against them over the matter, news agency PTI reported, citing sources.

On the morning of March 18, a gang, posing as I-T officers, raided the residence of a woman, Vinita Singh, who stays with her daughter in the Chinar Park area of the city, according to Kolkata Police. The arrested CISF personnel include an inspector, a head constable, and three constables, one of whom is a woman.

"An internal inquiry led by a senior officer of the force has been ordered into the incident. The five personnel are deemed to be suspended as they have been in police arrest for over 24 hours," a CISF officer said, as quoted by PTI. The personnel belong to different units and were on leave during the period when the said crime is stated by the police to have taken place. The CISF is cooperating in the police investigation, the officer said.

According to the victim's complaint, the robbers took away Rs 3 lakh in cash, jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh, and a digital video recorder (DVR) that was linked to the CCTV cameras. The absence of a seizure list raised suspicion among the family members, prompting them to lodge a complaint at the Baguihati Police Station.

