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  • /CISF takes over security of three Enforcement Directorate offices in Mumbai

CISF takes over security of three Enforcement Directorate offices in Mumbai

The CISF personnel deployed at the three locations have been briefed to maintain high standards of alertness, discipline and professional conduct.

Published: Sep 21, 2026, 09:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 09:33 PM IST
CISF takes over security of three Enforcement Directorate offices in Mumbai

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CISF takes over security of three Enforcement Directorate offices in Mumbai
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