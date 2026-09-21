/CISF takes over security of three Enforcement Directorate offices in Mumbai

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has taken over the security of three Enforcement Directorate (ED) offices in Mumbai, deploying a contingent of 45 personnel at the locations.
With the latest deployment, CISF is now providing security on an I.S. duty pattern to 20 ED offices across the country, including the 17 offices already under its security cover.
The three offices in Mumbai are the ED Western Region and MBZO-II at Ceejay House in Worli, and MBZO-I at Nirman Bhavan in Mazgaon.
Regular deployment began on September 21, 2026, under the supervision of Dhiraj Kumar Singh, Senior Commandant, CISF Unit MPA Mumbai.
An inauguration programme was held at the ED office at Ceejay House, Worli. Subash Agrawal, Special Director, Western Region, ED, and Mayank Pandey, Additional Director, MBZO-I, ED, attended the programme along with Senior Commandant Dhiraj Kumar Singh and other officials from the CISF and ED.
The CISF personnel deployed at the three locations have been briefed to maintain high standards of alertness, discipline and professional conduct.
The deployment will focus on access control, protection of the premises and a prompt response to security requirements.
With the induction of CISF security at the three Mumbai locations, the Force is now providing security on an I.S. duty pattern at 20 ED offices across the country.
The CISF will continue to provide security coverage and coordinate with ED authorities at all locations under its responsibility.
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