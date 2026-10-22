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CISF foils gold smuggling bid at Mumbai airport; gold paste worth Rs 1.83 crore recovered

CISF foiled a suspected gold smuggling attempt at Mumbai airport, arresting a Sri Lankan national and an airline staff member after recovering gold paste worth Rs 1.83 crore.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 06:59 PM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 07:01 PM IST
CISF foils gold smuggling bid at Mumbai airport; gold paste worth Rs 1.83 crore recovered
Image Credit: PRO,CISF. Sri Lankan national and an airline staff member arrested for suspected gold smuggling attempt.

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CISF foils gold smuggling bid at Mumbai airport; gold paste worth Rs 1.83 crore recovered
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