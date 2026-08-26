/CISF traces passenger in retail theft complaint at Navi Mumbai International Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) swiftly traced a passenger after receiving a complaint about the theft of a pair of sunglasses worth approximately Rs 15,000 from a retail outlet at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).
On August 24, 2026, at around 4:30 am, CISF personnel deployed at the airport received a complaint from the manager of retail outlet M/s Vue De Luxe regarding the theft.
Acting swiftly, the CISF surveillance team reviewed CCTV footage covering the outlet and the adjacent concourse areas. Through coordinated efforts and meticulous tracking, the personnel mapped the suspect's movements, established the sequence of events and successfully identified the passenger.
The passenger was promptly intercepted and questioned about the matter. He later accepted his mistake and paid the cost of the stolen article, bringing the incident to a swift resolution.
The store manager expressed deep appreciation for the CISF personnel and praised them for their prompt response, high alertness and professional approach in safeguarding the commercial areas of the airport terminal.
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