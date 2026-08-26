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CISF traces passenger in retail theft complaint at Navi Mumbai International Airport

CISF personnel swiftly traced a passenger accused of stealing Rs 15,000 sunglasses from a retail outlet at Navi Mumbai International Airport after reviewing CCTV footage, leading to the recovery of the item's cost.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 09:06 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 09:06 PM IST
CISF traces passenger in retail theft complaint at Navi Mumbai International Airport
Image Credit: ANI

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