/CISF wins 169 medals in police sports clusters, Ritu bags Asian Games gold

The 74th All India Police Aquatic Cluster took place at the National Security Guard facility in Manesar, Haryana, from October 1 to 6. CISF athletes won 31 medals at the event, including 30 in aquatic events, comprising 12 gold, 11 silver and seven bronze. The force also secured a gold medal in women’s cross-country. The men’s swimming team finished first, while the women’s team came third.