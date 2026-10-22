/CISF wins 169 medals in police sports clusters, Ritu bags Asian Games gold

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) won 169 medals at five All India Police Sports Clusters in the 2026-27 season. Its tally included 64 gold, 46 silver and 59 bronze medals. The force also celebrated Ritu, who won gold in women’s kabaddi at the 20th Asian Games in Japan.
CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan felicitated the athletes and coaches at a ceremony at the force’s headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday (October 22). Around 212 athletes and 19 coaches who took part in the five police sports clusters attended the event. Additional Director General Vijay Prakash and other senior officers were also present.
Ritu received a cheque for Rs 2 lakh for her Asian Games gold medal. The DG presented Rs 50,000 each to the four other CISF athletes who participated in the continental competition.
The Asian Games were held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4. Five CISF sportspersons took part in the event. Phairembam Soniya Devi and Khwairakpam Dhanamanjuri Devi competed in women’s kayaking, while Shruti Dharmendra Joshi and Anupriya represented India in fencing.
Hosted by the CISF in Hyderabad from July 23 to 30, the 11th All India Police Judo Cluster delivered the force’s biggest medal tally among the five completed competitions. Its athletes won 66 medals across the five disciplines, and the team finished second overall with 198 points.
The 75th All India Police Wrestling Cluster was held in Madhuban, Haryana, from September 23 to 27, where CISF athletes won 50 medals. They won 50 medals, including 34 in wrestling, 13 in boxing, two in bodybuilding and one in arm wrestling. The men’s team also won both the freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling titles.
At the third All India Police Weightlifting Cluster, held in Madhuban, Karnal, from May 23 to 27, the CISF secured 18 medals. The men’s team finished first, while the women’s team came second.
The 74th All India Police Aquatic Cluster took place at the National Security Guard facility in Manesar, Haryana, from October 1 to 6. CISF athletes won 31 medals at the event, including 30 in aquatic events, comprising 12 gold, 11 silver and seven bronze. The force also secured a gold medal in women’s cross-country. The men’s swimming team finished first, while the women’s team came third.
At the third All India Police Handball Cluster, hosted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police at BTC Bhanu in Panchkula from October 10 to 14, CISF athletes won four medals. The men’s handball team took gold, the women’s team won bronze, the men’s basketball team secured bronze and the women’s basketball team claimed silver.
The All India Police Sports Control Board conducts sports clusters and championships throughout the year. Five of the 17 competitions scheduled for the 2026-27 season have been completed, leaving 12 still to be held.
Addressing the athletes, Ranjan congratulated the medal winners, participants and coaches for their performances at the police clusters and the Asian Games. He praised their discipline and hard work and urged them to carry the same commitment into upcoming national and international competitions.
He also said that the force would continue to support its athletes through training and preparation for future events.
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