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  • /CISF wins 169 medals in police sports clusters, Ritu bags Asian Games gold

CISF wins 169 medals in police sports clusters, Ritu bags Asian Games gold

Athletes belonging to the force excelled in judo and wrestling by winning 66 and 50 medals respectively. Twelve more police sports competitions are scheduled for the 2026-27 season.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 09:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 09:19 PM IST
CISF wins 169 medals in police sports clusters, Ritu bags Asian Games gold

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CISF wins 169 medals in police sports clusters, Ritu bags Asian Games gold
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