Citizens In Border Areas Adviced To Remain Indoors: Defence Officials Amid India-Pakistan Heightened Tensions

India-Pakistan Tensions: Defence officials have instructed the citizens, especially in border areas, to remain indoors. Additionally, they have been advised to limit unnecessary movements.

The citizens have been asked to strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. Officials have said that while there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential.

A Pakistani drone hit a residential area in Firozpur, Punjab, on Friday, injuring three people. According to ANI, SSP Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, said that three people suffered burn injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital.

ANI quoted Bhupinder Singh Sidhu as saying, "We received information about three people being injured. They have burn injuries. Doctors will treat them. Most of the drones have been neutralised by the army."

