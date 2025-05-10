Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2898763https://zeenews.india.com/india/citizens-in-border-areas-adviced-to-remain-indoors-defence-officials-amid-india-pakistan-heightened-tensions-2898763.html
NewsIndia
INDIA PAKISTAN TENSIONS

Citizens In Border Areas Adviced To Remain Indoors: Defence Officials Amid India-Pakistan Heightened Tensions

Defence officials have said that while there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential, asking citizens in border areas to remain indoors. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 10, 2025, 12:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Citizens In Border Areas Adviced To Remain Indoors: Defence Officials Amid India-Pakistan Heightened Tensions Photo Credit: Representational Image/ ANI

India-Pakistan Tensions: Defence officials have instructed the citizens, especially in border areas, to remain indoors. Additionally, they have been advised to limit unnecessary movements. 

The citizens have been asked to strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. Officials have said that while there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential. 

Also Read: J&K CM Issues Advisory, Appeals People In Jammu To 'Stay Off Streets'

A Pakistani drone hit a residential area in Firozpur, Punjab, on Friday, injuring three people. According to ANI, SSP Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, said that three people suffered burn injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital.

ANI quoted Bhupinder Singh Sidhu as saying, "We received information about three people being injured. They have burn injuries. Doctors will treat them. Most of the drones have been neutralised by the army."

(with ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK