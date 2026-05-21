Citizenship rules tightened: What India now demands from applicants from Pakistan, Afghanistan & Bangladesh

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has brought a change to the Citizenship Rules, 2009 by introducing stricter documentation requirements for applicants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday, applicants from the three countries applying for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Rules, 2009 will now have to declare the status of passports issued by their native countries and surrender them after receiving Indian citizenship.

The government has described the move as part of efforts to make the citizenship process more structured and transparent, with an emphasis on document verification and identity checks.

What the new rule changes

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Under the revised rules, applicants from these countries must now provide complete details of their passports while applying for citizenship. This includes basic identity details along with travel and documentation records that can be verified by authorities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a notification announcing amendments to the Citizenship Rules, 2009, introducing new provisions related to passport disclosure for applicants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/rA8tHQVhnb — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2026

If an applicant holds a valid or even expired passport, the following details must be submitted during the application process – passport number, place and date of issue and expiry date. Officials said that this information will help verify identity history and reduce inconsistencies in applications.

The MHA has also added a new clause in Schedule IC of the Citizenship Rules, making these requirements part of the formal process.

Submission of passport after approval

The updated rules also introduce a post-approval requirement. Applicants who possess such passports will have to submit them to the concerned authorities within 15 days of their citizenship application being approved. Officials say this step has been included to ensure proper documentation is completed even after approval, so that records are clear and traceable.

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According to government officials, the aim is to simplify verification while also strengthening the overall application structure. The priority, they said, is on making sure that citizenship is granted only after all legal conditions are properly met.

Which applicants are covered

The new rules apply specifically to applicants from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Any individual from these countries applying for Indian citizenship will have to follow the updated requirements without exception.

Government sources have said that the change is meant to make the verification process more reliable by allowing authorities to examine identity documents and background details. This, they added, will help ensure that citizenship is granted only after a complete assessment of eligibility under the law.

Citizenship process to become more detailed

With this amendment, the citizenship application process is expected to involve more detailed scrutiny of documents. Officials handling the process will now have additional tools to verify identity and travel history, which is expected to reduce lapses in documentation and improve consistency in record-keeping.

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Authorities have also said that the strengthened process is aligned with broader administrative goals related to internal security and documentation accuracy.

Background of the citizenship process

The Citizenship Rules, 2009 were originally implemented on 25 February 2009. The rules were last updated on March 11, 2024, showing periodic changes in administrative requirements over time.

The law also operates along with the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, which provides a pathway for members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India due to religious persecution.

The government has stated that the law was designed to offer a structured route for those who arrived in India under such circumstances, while ensuring proper legal verification through the citizenship process.