Civet cat, leopard spotted in separate incidents amid COVID-19 lockdown at Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Amid the nationwide coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown there have been several stories of wild animals found at huan dwelling areas, two one such incidents have been reported from Hyderabad.

On Wednesday late night a "civet cat" was spotted at Fateh Darwaza in Golconda area of Hyderabad.

Residents in the area, who were already under lockdown, had several anxious moments before the officials of the forest department caught the animal.

The officials are trying to ascertain where it came from and how it managed to get inside the area.

While in another incident at Mailardevipally near Katedan industrial area on the outskirts of Hyderabad, there has been reports of an injured leopard on the road.

It is belived that the wild cat is badly hurt and unable to get up.

The forest department officials are rushing to the spot to rescue it.

Since the imposition of the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pathogen, there have been reports of sightings of flamingos in Mumbai, nilgai in Noida and dolphins in Kolkata ghats.