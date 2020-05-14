हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Civet cat, leopard spotted in separate incidents amid COVID-19 lockdown at Hyderabad

Amid the nationwide coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown there have been several stories of wild animals found at huan dwelling areas, two one such incidents have been reported from Hyderabad.

Civet cat, leopard spotted in separate incidents amid COVID-19 lockdown at Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Amid the nationwide coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown there have been several stories of wild animals found at huan dwelling areas, two one such incidents have been reported from Hyderabad.

On Wednesday late night a "civet cat" was spotted at Fateh Darwaza in Golconda area of Hyderabad. 

Residents in the area, who were already under lockdown, had several anxious moments before the officials of the forest department caught the animal. 

The officials are trying to ascertain where it came from and how it managed to get inside the area.

india lockdown, coronavirus india

While in another incident at Mailardevipally near Katedan industrial area on the outskirts of Hyderabad, there has been reports of an injured leopard on the road. 

It is belived that the wild cat is badly hurt and unable to get up.

The forest department officials are rushing to the spot to rescue it.

Since the imposition of the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pathogen, there have been reports of sightings of flamingos in Mumbai, nilgai in Noida and dolphins in Kolkata ghats.

Tags:
Coronavirusindia lockdownhyderabad leopardhyderabad civet cat
Next
Story

3722 new coronavirus cases and 134 deaths in past 24 hours; India’s COVID-19 count reaches 78003
  • 78,003Confirmed
  • 2,549Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4390000Confirmed
  • 295732Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M7S

Two major accidents in UP and MP, 14 migrant workers died and several injured