Civic negligence under scrutiny: After Noida and Janakpuri, Rohini death sparks fresh outrage

Delhi: A daily wage worker lost his life after falling into an open manhole in Rohini's sector 32 in Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: A 32-year-old man died after falling into an open drain in Rohini Sector 32, near Mahashakti Kali Temple, last night.



Morning visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/TYpumyV3RM February 11, 2026

As per the previous similar incidents, a 27-year-old software engineer died in January when his car branched off the road and fell into a deep, water-filled excavation pit on a vacant plot in Noida. Then again in early February a 25 year old man died after being trapped for straight eight hours after slipping into a pit dug in Delhi's Janakpuri. As per the reports, he died due to "asphyxiation"

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

These recent deaths point to civic negligence. where such incidents leads to the death of people. In many other cases, delayed or no response have also raised concerns, not just by the authorities but also among the bystanders.

As per Hindustan times report, in the recent Janakpuri case, one of the bystanders informed others about the incident but then left the scene with the man lying inside the pit.

What raises further concern is that following the Noida incident, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), which was supervising the sewer project in Janakpuri, had issued directions on January 24 instructing engineers and contractors to strictly adhere to safety norms. However, within just a few days of that order, 25-year-old Kamal Dhyani fell into the same pit and lost his life. The sequence of events suggests that the safety directives were either disregarded or inadequately enforced on the ground.

Along with that, public outrage also appears to be rising as people look for safe public spaces after the death of all three individuals.

Rohini Death: Birju Kumar

Birju Kumar, a 30 year old daily waged labourer from Samastipur district in Bihar, died after falling into an open manhole maintained by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in the Begumpur area of Delhi's Rohini Nagar.

#WATCH | Delhi: A 32-year-old man died after falling into an open drain in Rohini Sector 32, near Mahashakti Kali Temple. Visuals from the spot. https://t.co/trUzf8715N pic.twitter.com/zsDIGROGyR ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2026

As per ANI reports, an eyewitness said he dialed 112 to inform the police that the labourer had been lying in the pit since Monday.

He further claimed that the police arrived only after his call, even though the man's friend had alerted authorities earlier.

Police said information about a man falling into a drain was received at Begumpur police station around 3 pm on Tuesday. Personnel from the Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Services rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. After several hours of effort, Kumar was pulled out of the sewer at about 9 pm, but doctors later declared him dead.

Officials said the sewer, which is approximately 14 feet deep, is under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Preliminary inquiry indicates that the manhole may have been left open at the time of the incident, though the exact circumstances are still being examined.

A case has been registered under relevant sections pertaining to causing death by negligence, and further investigation is underway.