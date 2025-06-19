Advertisement
AIR INDIA PLANE CRASH

Civil Aviation Ministry Cautions Against 'Speculation' On Air India Flight 171 Probe

The Ministry of Civil Aviation denied media claims that Air India Flight 171's black box would be sent abroad for analysis, urging caution.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2025, 08:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Civil Aviation Ministry Cautions Against 'Speculation' On Air India Flight 171 Probe Image: IANS

The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a cautionary statement on Thursday regarding reports suggesting that the flight data recorder from the crashed Air India Flight 171 would be sent abroad for analysis.

"It has been reported in certain media outlets that the CVR/DFDR from the ill-fated AI171 flight is being sent abroad for retrieval and analysis," (MoCA) said. 

The Ministry urged stakeholders to refrain from speculation on this matter and asked them to allow the probe process to unfold with the professionalism it warrants.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation urges all stakeholders to refrain from speculation on such sensitive matters and to allow the investigative process to proceed with the seriousness and professionalism it warrants," Ministry added.

