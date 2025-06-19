Civil Aviation Ministry Cautions Against 'Speculation' On Air India Flight 171 Probe

The Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a cautionary statement on Thursday regarding reports suggesting that the flight data recorder from the crashed Air India Flight 171 would be sent abroad for analysis.

"It has been reported in certain media outlets that the CVR/DFDR from the ill-fated AI171 flight is being sent abroad for retrieval and analysis," (MoCA) said.

#AirIndiaPlaneCrash | Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) says, "It has been reported in certain media outlets that the CVR/DFDR from the ill-fated AI171 flight is being sent abroad for retrieval and analysis. The decision regarding the location for decoding the flight recorders… — June 19, 2025

The Ministry urged stakeholders to refrain from speculation on this matter and asked them to allow the probe process to unfold with the professionalism it warrants.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation urges all stakeholders to refrain from speculation on such sensitive matters and to allow the investigative process to proceed with the seriousness and professionalism it warrants," Ministry added.