'Last Two Days Have Been Very Difficult': Civil Aviation Minister As Govt Briefs About Tragic Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: After Air India flight AI-171 crashed in Ahmedabad shortly after its takeoff, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Saturday, addressing the media, said that the last two days have been very difficult regarding the aftermath of the horrific crash.

In the tragic incident, many people lost their lives, and several were injured. The Civil Aviation Minister also emphasised that the black box has been recovered from the debris.

The Minister said, "The last two days have been very difficult. The accident that happened near Ahmedabad airport shook the entire nation. My deepest condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones in the incident... I personally rushed to the site to oversee what needs to be done, what support needs to be provided, and that was the attitude of the government of Gujarat also. The attitude was the same from the Government of India and the other people at the ministry also. Once we rushed to the site, we already saw the response teams from all the concerned departments were working on ground, actively trying to rescue whatever is possible, trying to cut down the fire and to move the debris so that the bodies can be sent to the hospital at the earliest."

Before the Union Minister, Samir Kumar Sinha, Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, also reiterated the constitution of the high-level Multi-Disciplinary Committee by the government to examine the causes leading to the crash of the Air India Flight AI-171.

"The Committee will examine the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued to prevent and handle such occurrences and suggest comprehensive guidelines for dealing with such instances in the future," MoCA had informed in a post on X.

Crash Details

The Air India flight had departed from the airport at 1:38 pm and was travelling from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick. The aircraft crashed into the building of BJ Medical College, resulting in more injuries and deaths.

Air India later confirmed that out of 242 passengers on board, only one survived. The sole survivor of the crash jumped from the flight before its crash and saved his life miraculously.

Ex gratia by the Tata Group was announced for the families of the victims of the crash.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the site of the crash and met with the injured and the survivor in the Civil Hospital. He later held a meeting with the officials.

In the flight that crashed, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also on board. President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi expressed grief over his death.



