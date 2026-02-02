CJ Roy death case: Kerala CM seeks judicial probe, writes to Finance Minister

CJ Roy death case: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeking a judicial inquiry into the “unnatural death” of industrialist CJ Roy, who died by suicide during an Income Tax search at his residence in Bengaluru on January 30.

In a strongly worded letter, Vijayan described the incident as a “blot on the country’s tax administration” and flagged serious concerns over alleged lapses in procedure during the search operation. He questioned how Roy was able to access a loaded firearm while officials were present, calling it a grave breach of protocol.

The Chief Minister also referred to allegations made by Roy’s family, including claims of harassment by Income Tax officials, citing statements from the industrialist’s brother. Vijayan said only an independent judicial probe, led by a former constitutional court judge, could establish the truth and help prevent similar incidents in the future.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

While acknowledging that the Karnataka Police have initiated an investigation, Vijayan stressed that a broader inquiry is necessary to examine administrative practices, due diligence, and the conduct of officials involved. He urged the Centre to order the judicial inquiry without delay and ensure a time-bound submission of its findings.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of the Confident Group chairman. The SIT will be headed by Joint Commissioner of Police (West Zone) C Vamshi Krishna, with Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Division) Lokesh Jagalasar serving as the investigating officer. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) Akshay Hake, along with senior officers from multiple divisions and specialised units, will also be part of the team. The SIT has been authorised to induct additional personnel and resources if required.

In a separate statement, the office of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the incident allegedly took place after Roy requested a short break during questioning by Income Tax officials. According to the statement, Roy asked for five minutes, went inside a room, and subsequently shot himself.

(With inputs from ANI)