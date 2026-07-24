Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /No petition filed on CJP protests, media wrongly reported denial of hearing: CJI Surya Kant

No petition filed on CJP protests, media wrongly reported denial of hearing: CJI Surya Kant

CJI Surya Kant said no petition was filed on the CJP protest matter and rejected media reports claiming he refused an urgent hearing. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 01:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 02:09 PM IST
No petition filed on CJP protests, media wrongly reported denial of hearing: CJI Surya Kant
Image Credit: ANI. Visual of Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant and Protesters and Police personnel scuffle during CJP protest on Monday.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ali Abbas Zafar's next starring Ahaan Panday, Sharvari to release in March 2027
Ahaan Panday9 min ago
2
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi10 min ago
3
RRB Group D 202616 min ago
4
Rahul Gandhi19 min ago
5
CJI24 min ago