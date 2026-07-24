/No petition filed on CJP protests, media wrongly reported denial of hearing: CJI Surya Kant

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Friday said media reports wrongly claimed that he refused to list a matter related to student protests in Delhi. He clarified that no petition had been filed before the Supreme Court. According to the CJI, only a representation was mentioned before the Court and some reports incorrectly presented it as a refusal to hear a case.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant said reports claiming that he refused to list a plea concerning the ongoing student protests in Delhi were incorrect.
The clarification came after several media reports stated that CJI Kant had declined to hear a petition alleging police excesses against student protesters in the national capital, as reported by Bar and Bench.
Addressing the issue in open court on Friday, the CJI said no petition had been filed before the Supreme Court.
"Some person mentioned it. Media has falsely reported that I refused to list the matter. It was only a representation and people started recklessly reporting it. I checked with registry and not a paper was filed," Bar and Bench quoted the CJI as saying.
On July 22, a lawyer mentioned a matter before the Court and alleged that police and security personnel were using excessive force against student protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
The lawyer requested that the matter be listed urgently and claimed that video evidence of police action was available.
"Student protest is going at Jantar Mantar. Police is taking brutal actions...," Bar and Bench quoted the lawyer as saying.
In response, CJI Kant said, "Please don't waste our time and don't waste yours. Your time is more valuable than ours."
The lawyer later argued that the case involved important issues, including demands for fair conduct of NEET examinations and the dissolution of the National Testing Agency (NTA) due to repeated paper leak allegations.
When the Court moved to the next matter, the lawyer continued to press for consideration of video evidence. However, the CJI stated that the Court was not interested in viewing the videos.
These remarks were widely reported and later became the subject of controversy.
The issue comes amid continuing protests at Jantar Mantar led by the Citizens Justice Platform (CJP) and students demanding action over the NEET-UG paper leak.
The protest began on June 6 and has continued for several weeks. Protesters are demanding accountability for the alleged examination irregularities and seeking the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The movement gained national attention after activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest and began a hunger strike.
On July 18, Delhi Police shifted Wangchuk from the protest site to Safdarjung Hospital following medical advice and directions from the Delhi High Court. He continued his hunger strike from the hospital.
On Friday, Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after meeting Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh. According to reports, assurances were given on examination reforms, a parliamentary discussion on the issue, compensation for affected families and protection for peaceful protesters.
However, the CJP said its protest would continue until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.
Amid growing concerns over examination leaks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday that the government plans to establish fast-track courts for cases related to exam paper leaks.
The Centre is also considering a new law to deal with examination fraud. The proposed legislation is expected to provide stricter punishment for individuals and organised groups involved in paper leak cases.
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