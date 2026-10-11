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CJI Surya Kant rejects INDIA bloc’s request for meeting

The decision comes after INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, announced plans to march to the Supreme Court on Monday, October 12, and submit a memorandum to the CJI.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 11, 2026, 11:01 PM IST|Updated: Oct 11, 2026, 11:01 PM IST
CJI Surya Kant rejects INDIA bloc’s request for meeting
Image Credit: IANS

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