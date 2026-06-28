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  • /CJP alleges Delhi Police cut basic facilities at Jantar Mantar after Sonam Wangchuk began hunger strike

CJP alleges Delhi Police cut basic facilities at Jantar Mantar after Sonam Wangchuk began hunger strike

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has alleged that Delhi Police discontinued water and sanitation facilities at Jantar Mantar after Sonam Wangchuk began his indefinite hunger strike over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 28, 2026, 05:06 PM IST|Updated: Jun 28, 2026, 05:07 PM IST
CJP alleges Delhi Police cut basic facilities at Jantar Mantar after Sonam Wangchuk began hunger strike
Image Credit: X/@abhijeet_dipke

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