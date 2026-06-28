/CJP alleges Delhi Police cut basic facilities at Jantar Mantar after Sonam Wangchuk began hunger strike

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has alleged that the Delhi Police discontinued water and sanitation facilities at Jantar Mantar soon after activist Sonam Wangchuk began his indefinite hunger strike in solidarity with students protesting alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed on Sunday that basic facilities at the protest site had been cut off despite repeated appeals to the authorities to maintain essential amenities.
"Delhi Police has cut off sanitation facility at Jantar Mantar after Sonam Wangchuk announced his hunger strike. No water connection and hygiene measures," Dipke wrote on X.
“Despite repeated pleas and telling them about Wangchuk ji’s age and health concerns, the Police is not cooperating and we suspect that other such basic facilities too will be cut off. What is the police upto?”
Delhi Police has cut off sanitation facility at Jantar Mantar after Sonam Wangchuk announced his hunger strike.— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 28, 2026
No water connection and hygiene measures.
Despite repeated pleas and telling them about Wangchuk ji’s age and health concerns, the Police is not cooperating and we…
Sonam Wangchuk began his indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar on Sunday, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been holding a sit-in protest since June 20. The protesters are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak.
Over 21 students have allegedly died by suicide amid the controversy and the subsequent re-examination process.
Earlier this week, Wangchuk announced that he would launch an indefinite hunger strike starting June 28 unless the government made progress on at least one of two key demands: greater accountability in the education system, and enhanced autonomy along with environmental protections for Ladakh.
He said that he would end the fast if concrete action was taken on either issue. However, with no response from the government, he proceeded with the indefinite hunger strike as planned.
Before commencing the hunger strike, Wangchuk and Dipke visited Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. The protest began with a two-minute silence and was attended by hundreds of students, young people, farmer leaders, and other citizens.
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