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CJP calls off September 5 protest after Supreme Court quashes all FIRs linked to student protests

Das also said that the party would continue to closely monitor developments surrounding the cases and the discussions with the government.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 03:05 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
CJP calls off September 5 protest after Supreme Court quashes all FIRs linked to student protests
Image Credit: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) chief spokesperson Saurav Das. (IANS)

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CJP calls off September 5 protest after Supreme Court quashes all FIRs linked to student protests
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