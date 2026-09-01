/CJP calls off September 5 protest after Supreme Court quashes all FIRs linked to student protests

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has decided to withdraw its proposed September 5 march from India Gate to Police Headquarters following what it described as a ‘positive assurance’ from the government over the withdrawal of cases linked to protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
The development came after Solicitor General SG Mehta informed the Supreme Court that the Delhi Police has sought the quashing of 13 First Information Reports (FIRs) registered in connection with violence during protests held at Jantar Mantar between July 20 and 25.
Earlier the Delhi Police has approached the Supreme Court seeking the use of its special powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash the FIRs.
The provision gives the top court extraordinary powers to pass orders necessary to ensure complete justice.
In the same application, the Delhi Police has also sought permission to register fresh FIRs against 2,873 people who were present during the protests.
According to the application, cases have already been registered against these individuals under serious sections.
CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das welcomed the development and said the party had consistently maintained that it would stand by the youth facing the FIRs.
He said discussions with the government over the withdrawal of cases and compensation had been continuing at a high level.
Das described the development as a major breakthrough following sustained dialogue with the government and the assurances given earlier on July 25.
He said representative delegations had been involved in discussions on issues including compensation and withdrawal of the cases.
According to Das, several meetings were held with a high-level government delegation, including three meetings in Puducherry when he was at his home there.
Earlier on Monday Das said, “Today we received news that the Delhi Police has filed an application in the Supreme Court stating that they do not wish to pursue the FIRs. I believe there are about 13 FIRs in Delhi, which they have mentioned in the application.”
He reiterated that the party had stood by the young protesters from the beginning and would continue to support those facing the FIRs.
“The hearing is scheduled for tomorrow. I will go to the Supreme Court, and others from the Cockroach Janata Party will go as well. We will see what happens during the hearing.
We have maintained from day one that we will not leave any youth to face this alone; we stand in solidarity with them and support them,” Das said on Monday
Das also said that the party would continue to closely monitor developments surrounding the cases and the discussions with the government.
The CJP had earlier called for a peaceful march from India Gate to the Police Headquarters on September 5. However, following the government’s positive assurance, the party has now decided to withdraw the planned march.
The development comes against the backdrop of protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and the FIRs registered against protesters in Delhi and other states over alleged violence during the demonstrations.
Das said the party hoped that further positive developments would follow and maintained that it would continue to stand in solidarity with the youth involved in the cases.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.