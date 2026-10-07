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CJP issues 'Chalo Delhi' call for Oct 10 Jantar Mantar protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

The Cockroach Janta Party has called on young people from across India to join an October 10 protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 05:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 05:25 PM IST
CJP issues 'Chalo Delhi' call for Oct 10 Jantar Mantar protest demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation
Image Credit: ANI. CJP Protests Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Mumbai on Oct 2.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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