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  • /CJP claims Ashutosh Ranka, volunteers detained in Guwahati ahead of Assam meet

CJP claims Ashutosh Ranka, volunteers detained in Guwahati ahead of Assam meet

The Cockroach Janta Party alleged that Assam Police detained co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka and several volunteers in Guwahati ahead of its regional meeting, while accusing the state government of obstructing its grassroots campaign.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 01:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 01:27 PM IST
CJP claims Ashutosh Ranka, volunteers detained in Guwahati ahead of Assam meet
Image Credit: ANI

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CJP claims Ashutosh Ranka, volunteers detained in Guwahati ahead of Assam meet
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