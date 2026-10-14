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CJP's Das, Ranka sent to 5-day judicial custody for trespassing into Jantar Mantar

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, and Ajinkya Shinde were produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) on Wednesday. The magistrate ordered Das and Ranka to remain in judicial custody for five days, while Shinde was permitted to leave.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 06:57 AM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 09:13 AM IST
CJP's Das, Ranka sent to 5-day judicial custody for trespassing into Jantar Mantar
Image Credit: X/@abhijeet_dipke

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