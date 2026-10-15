The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to restrain the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and its founder Abhijeet Dipke from holding their proposed 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday, but made it clear that the police would remain responsible for regulating the gathering and maintaining public order.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma recorded the Delhi Police's assurance that it had taken steps to regulate the CJP’s activities and would take further lawful measures, if required. The court, however, did not grant the party permission to demonstrate at Central Park or direct the police to allow an unauthorised assembly.
The court's decision leaves the authorities responsible for enforcing applicable restrictions while keeping the area accessible to the public. Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma gave the assurance on behalf of the Delhi Police.
When senior advocate Sacchin Puri pressed for a direct order against the CJP, the bench said, "Don't insist. We have passed the order." The petition will be heard again on November 3, LiveLaw reported.
The petition was filed by Anil Kumar Gupta, a licensed garment vendor who has worked at Palika Bazar for decades. Central Park is located above the underground market, and traders fear that a large gathering could disrupt business during the festive season.
Gupta argued that barricades, traffic diversions and possible closures could keep customers away. His plea sought to prevent protests at Central Park and other undesignated sites, maintain pedestrian and vehicular access, and protect vendors from unlawful eviction or seizure of their goods. He said he supported lawful and peaceful protests.
Dipke has called on supporters to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm on Friday, carrying the national flag. The CJP has also urged people unable to travel to Delhi to hold similar flag marches in other cities.
The call follows the detention of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. The party is demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Opposition parties have alleged improper deletion of voters' names during the SIR process. The Election Commission has denied favouring any political party, and the BJP has rejected the allegations.
Das and Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody after they entered the Jantar Mantar area, which the Delhi Police no longer recognise as a designated protest venue. Police said the two leaders breached peace bonds signed after their preventive detention earlier this week and violated other restrictions.
The arrests prompted Dipke to announce Friday's protest. An earlier CJP demonstration on October 10 had already led to large-scale detentions and travel restrictions in parts of the national capital.
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