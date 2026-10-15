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High Court refuses to stop CJP's Connaught Place protest, but will Delhi Police allow gathering?

Delhi High Court declines to stop CJP's Connaught Place protest, but leaves security decisions to police.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 07:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 07:22 PM IST
High Court refuses to stop CJP's Connaught Place protest, but will Delhi Police allow gathering?
Image Credit: ANI. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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