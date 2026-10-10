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'Kya aap Emergency dekh sakte hain?' CJP reacts as politicians, journalists, lawyers detained

CJP mocked PM Modi over Delhi protest detentions as police detained protesters, activists, journalists and lawyers ahead of its "Chalo Delhi" march. 

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 01:39 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 02:42 PM IST
'Kya aap Emergency dekh sakte hain?' CJP reacts as politicians, journalists, lawyers detained
Image Credit: X/@Cockroachisback, ANI. CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke detained by the Police at Delhi Airport.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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