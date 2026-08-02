/CJP extends support to students protesting in Jharkhand over alleged JPSC exam irregularities

As students in Ranchi continued their protest, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke in a post on X said, "Spoke to the students who are protesting in Jharkhand over irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. The CJP stands with all the students in Jharkhand and supports their demands."



Protesters have demanded that the Hemant Soren govt must ensure transparency in the exam process while urging the government to hold talks with them and listen to their demands.



"Jharkhand is a land where students are protesting peacefully. You may have witnessed the nature of protests in other parts of the country, but the soil of Jharkhand is different. Here, the only appeal being made to the government is to listen to the students. Engaging in dialogue is a sign of a healthy democracy, and therefore, we humbly request the government to come forward and hold discussions with us. Whether it is related to the JPSC, JSSC, or the blacklisted company TDL, all examinations conducted in the past must be cancelled immediately. Furthermore, accountability must be established for any irregularities that occurred during those periods. There must be transparency in the entire system," a protestor told ANI.



The aspirants also held a Mashal March.



BJP State General Secretary Amar Kumar Bauri also criticised the Jharkhand government over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and demanded that Chief Minister Hemant Soren resign, taking moral responsibility for the issue.



Speaking to ANI, Bauri alleged that since sicne the Hemant Soren-led government came to power, competitive examinations have been affected by involvement of solver gangs and incidents of paper leaks.



"We have repeatedly alleged that jobs are being sold. Following the recent events concerning the JPSC, students have finally lost their patience and taken to the streets," Bauri said.



He alleged that students have been protesting for eight days, but the state government has failed to pay attention to their demands. He also claimed that Congress and RJD leaders have not issued any statement on the matter, accusing them of "blatant double standards."



Drawing a parallel with recent protests at Jantar Mantar, Bauri alleged that issues such as NEET at the national level were seen, but they ignore student protests against the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) in the state.



Bauri demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities and called on Chief Minister Hemant Soren to accept moral responsibility and resign.