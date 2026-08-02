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CJP extends support to students protesting in Jharkhand over alleged JPSC exam irregularities

Cockroach Janta Party has extended its support to students protesting in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in JPSC, JSSC CGL, and various other competitive exams.

Published: Aug 02, 2026, 10:55 PM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 10:55 PM IST
CJP extends support to students protesting in Jharkhand over alleged JPSC exam irregularities
Image Credit: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke extended support to students protesting in Jharkhand over irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. (IANS)

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