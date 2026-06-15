/Caught on camera: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke assaulted, slapped multiple times at packed Jaipur student rally

In a sudden escalation of tensions, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was manhandled and physically assaulted on Monday afternoon just moments before he was scheduled to address a massive gathering of youth protesters at Jaipur's historic Shaheed Smarak.
Abhijeet Dipke was slapped by some miscreants during a protest by the Cockroach Janta Party in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/2gjKfutAVP— Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) June 15, 2026
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