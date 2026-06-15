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  • /Caught on camera: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke assaulted, slapped multiple times at packed Jaipur student rally

Caught on camera: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke assaulted, slapped multiple times at packed Jaipur student rally

A viral video shows Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke being slapped and manhandled during a student NEET protest at Jaipur’s Shaheed Smarak.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 06:43 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 06:47 PM IST
Caught on camera: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke assaulted, slapped multiple times at packed Jaipur student rally
Image Credit: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke is allegedly slapped by unidentified men during the party&#039;s protest at Shaheed Smarak (Martyrs&#039; Memorial) in Jaipur. (Photo: IANS)

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