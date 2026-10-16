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  • /CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke detained ahead of ‘Tiranga gathering’ at Connaught Place

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke detained ahead of ‘Tiranga gathering’ at Connaught Place

The detention came hours after police served Dipke two notices asking him to refrain from holding the gathering, citing the absence of permission from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 05:15 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 05:15 PM IST
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke detained ahead of ‘Tiranga gathering’ at Connaught Place
Image Credit: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke. (IANS)

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke detained ahead of ‘Tiranga gathering’ at Connaught Place
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