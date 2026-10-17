/CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke granted bail, to be released after signing peace bond

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has been granted bail in Delhi, subject to conditions, with Delhi Police stating on Saturday that he would be released after signing a peace bond.
The development came hours after Ratna Singh, head of legal affairs for the CJP, challenged the legality of Dipke’s detention and urged the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court to order his immediate release. Singh alleged violations of fundamental rights and due process, questioning how appealing to people to participate in a peaceful national demonstration could be treated as an offence.
In a post on X, Singh said, “The SEM Court should release Abhijeet Dipke, as his arrest is unlawful. He merely urged people to unfurl the Tiranga - how can that by itself be a crime?”
She also raised concerns about the circumstances of Dipke’s detention, alleging that he was picked up outside his residence and that his whereabouts were not promptly disclosed. Singh further claimed that his lawyers had been unable to meet him.
“The manner in which he was picked up from right outside his residence, no information about his whereabouts, and the fact that even his lawyers have been unable to meet him raise serious concerns about due process and fundamental rights. How can such an apparent abuse of power be justified in a democracy governed by the rule of law? Delhi Police cannot do unlawful acts under the garb of preventive detention,” she added.
Singh had earlier said Dipke was scheduled to be produced before the SEM at Mandir Marg Police Station around noon on Saturday.
Delhi Police detained Dipke on Friday to prevent him from leading the CJP’s planned ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ rally at Central Park in Connaught Place.
The authorities had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), restricting public assemblies in central Delhi. The proposed rally was part of the party’s campaign against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls.
Police reported detaining around 150 demonstrators and registering several First Information Reports (FIRs) after people gathered despite warnings against violating the restrictions.
Following Friday’s events, Dipke was booked under Sections 126 and 170 of the BNSS in a fresh preventive proceeding. The action is separate from an earlier case on October 10, when he was required to sign a peace bond undertaking to maintain peace for one year.
Dipke’s detention comes amid continuing demonstrations by Opposition leaders, INDIA bloc parties and student organisations against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and its handling of the electoral process.
The CJP has called for public participation in its national flag campaign, maintaining that its protests are aimed at seeking accountability over alleged electoral irregularities.
With Dipke now granted bail subject to a peace bond, the latest development marks another turn in the ongoing dispute between the party and Delhi Police over its planned demonstrations in the national capital.
(With ANI inputs)
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