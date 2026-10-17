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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke granted bail, to be released after signing peace bond

In a post on X, Singh said, “The SEM Court should release Abhijeet Dipke, as his arrest is unlawful. He merely urged people to unfurl the Tiranga - how can that by itself be a crime?”

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 04:59 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 04:59 PM IST
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke granted bail, to be released after signing peace bond
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke granted bail, to be released after signing peace bond
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