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  • /Viral controversy: CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke's old tweet calling Rahul Gandhi a 'vlogger' resurfaces | VIDEO

Viral controversy: CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke's old tweet calling Rahul Gandhi a 'vlogger' resurfaces | VIDEO

An old tweet by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke mocking Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as a travel vlog sparks online outrage amid ongoing Jantar Mantar protests.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 12:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 12:59 PM IST
Viral controversy: CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke's old tweet calling Rahul Gandhi a 'vlogger' resurfaces | VIDEO
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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