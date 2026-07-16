A fiery four-year-old social media post by Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has gone viral and generated severe criticism from netizens. The old post finds the founder of the CJP vehemently criticising Congress Member of Parliament and current Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, at the launch of the massive 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in 2022.
Political timing could not be more sensitive for CJP as they seek to reach out to the opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, to join their student protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
An X (formerly known as Twitter) post of Dipke dated September 8, 2022, was in response to a journalist's post regarding the beginning stages of the Congress' mega march.
The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' covered a distance of over 3,500 kilometers through 12 states and two union territories.
Rahul Gandhi's #BharatJodoYatra will end up as nothing more than a travel vlog. https://t.co/vTOE8jyfBu— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 8, 2022
Back then, Dipke had derided the public relations campaign, saying that "Rahul Gandhi's #BharatJodoYatra will end up as nothing more than a travel vlog."
The statement has sparked outrage among netizens today, citing irony in CJP reaching out to the very leader they once ridiculed.
Reactions did not take long to follow, as netizens pointed out the pragmatic nature of political alliances at times of active protests.
Introspective appeals: “Before demanding Rahul Gandhi to come and fast with you, first introspect one question,” one of the popular comments said on X. “Where were you when he was walking 3,750km through India…? The people who had mocked him then have no right to demand anything from him now.”
Accusations of diversion: Other users suggested that the leadership of CJP tried to preemptively shift the responsibility to the Congress leadership, should the dynamics of the protests fail, as the move looked too opportunistic.
Adversity reflections: Another user simply added, "It is easy to criticize until you face the same situation."
The unfolding political intrigue takes place amid increasing pressure on the ground in New Delhi. Agitation of the CJP on the issue of institutional irregularities within the national NEET examinations entered the 26th day on Thursday.
On the other hand, a local hunger strike, initiated by an activist named Sonam Wangchuk, went into its 19th day. Based on the latest medical reports from the organiser of the strike, Wangchuk is "very weak" and is now being monitored medically on a 24-hour basis owing to his deteriorating vitals.
In anticipation of their upcoming rally “Chalo Sansad” slated for July 20, the CJP undertook a one-day mass hunger strike on Thursday to consolidate the students’ front.
Though there has not been any formal response from the Congress camp regarding the invitation for the protests, other major opposition parties have made quick arrangements. In the past few days, the TMC President Mamata Banerjee, SP President Akhilesh Yadav, UBT Leader Uddhav Thackeray, and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal jointly sent a plea asking the activists to take care of their health.
Arvind Kejriwal, who is the president of a political party that has extended its support for the anti-NEET protest, is scheduled to hold a meeting with the protesting leaders later on Thursday.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.