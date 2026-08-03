/'Fulfill demands or we protest again': Cockroach Janta Party issues new warning to govt

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday warned the Central government that the party could launch fresh protests if its pending demands are not fulfilled. While he said one of the party's key demands had been met with the resignation of the Education Minister, he claimed several other issues remain unresolved and require immediate action from the government.
Speaking to ANI, Dipke said the party would not remain silent if the government failed to act on the promises made during earlier discussions.
"We want the government to do this (fulfill the demands agreed upon); otherwise, we will have to sit in protest again," he said.
He said the party would continue to press for its demands and could return to the streets if there was no progress in the coming days.
#WATCH | Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra | Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "We want the government to do this (fulfill the demands agreed upon); otherwise, we will have to sit in protest again." pic.twitter.com/XdqWYDazOj— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026
During its protests, the Cockroach Janta Party raised several demands before the Central government.
According to Dipke, only one of these demands has been addressed so far, while the others are still pending.
Dipke said the party's demand for the resignation of the Education Minister was fulfilled. However, he expressed dissatisfaction over the appointment of Pralhad Joshi as the new Education Minister.
"Our demand was the resignation of the Education Minister, and it was met. But in place of him (Dharmendra Pradhan), who was made the Education Minister? It was Pralhad Joshi. He was seen garlanding the rapists of Bilkis Bano. Imagine how the school-going girls will feel on seeing such things. So, we do not support this," he said.
Dipke also criticised the government over the issue of compensation for families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide. He claimed that none of the affected families had received the promised financial assistance.
"We had also demanded Rs 1 crore each as compensation to the families (of NEET aspirants who died allegedly by suicide). None of the families have received the compensation from the government. I have got to know that the govt has said that it will have to look into the rules & norms for this," he said.
He added, "When you have to buy MPs/MLAs, you spend crores of rupees, but to give compensation, you need to first check the rules. It means their intention is not right."
The party has indicated that it will continue to monitor the government's response to its demands. Dipke said further protests remain an option if the pending issues are not resolved.
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