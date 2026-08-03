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'Fulfill demands or we protest again': Cockroach Janta Party issues new warning to govt

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke warns of fresh protests if the government fails to fulfill pending demands. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 01:05 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 01:27 PM IST
'Fulfill demands or we protest again': Cockroach Janta Party issues new warning to govt
Image Credit: ANI. visual of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and student protest at Jantar Mantar.

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