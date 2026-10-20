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CJP founder Dipke contrasts HC relief to murder convict with continued custody of Ranka and Das

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned the continued detention of co-convenors Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das after the Allahabad High Court suspended the conviction and life sentence of a murder convict seeking to contest elections.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 07:44 AM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 07:44 AM IST
CJP founder Dipke contrasts HC relief to murder convict with continued custody of Ranka and Das
Image Credit: ANI

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