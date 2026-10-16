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CJP gathering today: Central park shut for two days, 32,000 security personnel on alert in Delhi

Delhi Traffic Police said traffic on certain roads in and around Connaught Place was likely to be affected from 3 pm onwards on Friday.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 07:25 AM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 07:25 AM IST
CJP gathering today: Central park shut for two days, 32,000 security personnel on alert in Delhi
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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