/CJP gathering today: Central park shut for two days, 32,000 security personnel on alert in Delhi

Traffic movement around Connaught Place is likely to be affected from 3 pm on Friday as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) plans a gathering at Central Park, with Delhi Police imposing prohibitory restrictions and deploying thousands of security personnel across central Delhi.
The proposed gathering, scheduled for 5 pm, is part of the CJP’s call for a flag march carrying the national flag. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that Central Park will remain closed to the public on October 16 and 17 for administrative reasons.
More than 6,000 Delhi Police personnel are expected to be deployed in and around Connaught Place and central Delhi, in addition to around 26,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel already stationed in the Capital, according to a Hindustan Times report.
Police are preparing for a possible crowd of 30,000 to 50,000 people, with additional personnel available if required. Barricades have been placed along roads near Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, ITO and Sansad Marg.
The extensive security arrangements come amid concerns that the gathering could disrupt public movement and commercial activity in the busy market district.
Delhi Police have said permission has not been granted for a large march. A prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is already in force in Connaught Place and surrounding areas.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Neha Yadav said the CJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had appealed to their workers, supporters and members of the public to join the proposed gathering in large numbers.
Police have urged people not to participate in any assembly that violates the restrictions, warning that legal action would be taken against those found breaching the order.
However, the force may consider allowing a select group of people to gather at a suitable alternative location to carry the national flag and sing the national anthem, provided the prescribed guidelines are followed.
In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police said traffic on certain roads in and around Connaught Place was likely to be affected from 3 pm onwards on Friday.
Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys, allow extra travel time, use public transport wherever possible and follow instructions issued by traffic personnel. Diversions may be introduced depending on the situation, the advisory added.
#TrafficAdvisory: Traffic around Connaught Place, New Delhi, is likely to be affected from 3 PM on October 16 due to a proposed gathering at Central Park. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys, allow extra travel time, use public transport and follow traffic police instructions.— DD News (@DDNewslive) October 16, 2026
The NDMC has informed Delhi Police that Central Park will remain closed on October 16 and 17 for administrative reasons. It has also sought appropriate security arrangements to prevent unauthorised entry into the park.
Trade and market associations in and around Connaught Place have raised concerns about possible disruption to their businesses and sought protection for their shops and establishments.
Police have said they intend to prevent any situation that could affect traders and shopkeepers, particularly during the festive season.
The Delhi High Court on Thursday recorded an assurance from Delhi Police that all possible legal measures would be taken to address concerns surrounding the proposed CJP gathering.
A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma was hearing a petition filed by Anil Kumar Gupta, a licensed street vendor at Palika Bazar, who sought intervention over the planned gathering at Central Park.
The petitioner expressed apprehension that the protest could disrupt business activities in the area.
The police have reiterated their appeal for people to maintain peace and order and comply with the prohibitory restrictions in force.
(with agencies input)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.