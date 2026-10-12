Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /CJP gives Delhi Police 24-hour ultimatum to allot date for Jantar Mantar protest

CJP gives Delhi Police 24-hour ultimatum to allot date for Jantar Mantar protest

CJP leaders gave Delhi Police a 24-hour ultimatum to allot a date for their proposed Jantar Mantar protest, as heightened security measures were put in place in central Delhi ahead of the INDIA bloc’s march against the Election Commission.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 12:30 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
CJP gives Delhi Police 24-hour ultimatum to allot date for Jantar Mantar protest
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
CJP gives Delhi Police 24-hour ultimatum to allot date for Jantar Mantar protest
2
3
4
5