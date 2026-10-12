/CJP gives Delhi Police 24-hour ultimatum to allot date for Jantar Mantar protest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders visited Parliament Street Police Station on Monday to seek a date for their proposed protest at Jantar Mantar, giving Delhi Police a 24-hour ultimatum to respond.
Speaking to reporters outside the police station, CJP activist Saurav Das said the party was willing to let the police decide the date and time of the protest.
"Police tells everyone to approach them 10 days in advance. We are now saying that they have the choice to tell us the date and time (for protest at Jantar Mantar). We are giving them 24-hour ultimatum," Das told reporters.
CJP activist Ashutosh Ranka also said the party would ask Delhi Police to allot a date for the protest, expressing hope that the police would respond.
"We are going to ask Delhi Police for a date to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar. We hope the police will give us a date. If they do not, we will make another call within 24 hours," Ranka said.
The meeting comes amid the INDIA bloc’s planned protest march against the Election Commission. Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi has called for a “Challo Dilli” march, scheduled to begin this afternoon from Connaught Place to the Supreme Court, in protest against the functioning of the Election Commission.
The protest is set to go ahead despite the Chief Justice of India (CJI) declining to meet opposition MPs over the issue. Rahul Gandhi has also announced a press conference on the protest. In a post on X, he said, “March for Democracy. March for Justice. Chalo Dilli.”
Security has been tightened across central Delhi, with barricades erected at multiple locations. Entry and exit at certain metro stations will remain closed until 4 pm on October 12 as a security measure. Security personnel have been deployed along Barakhamba Road, near Mandi House, with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) assisting Delhi Police in maintaining security.
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