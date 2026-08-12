Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /'Jantar Mantar season 2 coming soon': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke warns of fresh protest after alleged venue threats

'Jantar Mantar season 2 coming soon': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke warns of fresh protest after alleged venue threats

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announces Jantar Mantar Season 2 and alleges BJP pressure and threats over Delhi meeting venues.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 06:30 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 06:45 PM IST
'Jantar Mantar season 2 coming soon': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke warns of fresh protest after alleged venue threats
Image Credit: IANS: Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and party supporters, student during protest related to NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar on July 25.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Jantar Mantar season 2 coming soon': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke warns of fresh protest after alleged venue threats
2
3
4
5