After a 37-day protest in Delhi, Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced that “Season 2 of Jantar Mantar” will begin soon. He said the decision followed strong public demand on social media. The party now plans to expand its protest campaign across India. CJP also said it will focus on education reform and listen to public concerns.
"Many people were commenting on Instagram when Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' will begin. I want to tell them that Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' is going to start very soon," he said.
#WATCH | Delhi | Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "Many people were commenting on Instagram when Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' will begin. I want to tell them that Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' is going to start very soon." pic.twitter.com/v5dkaQcPtv— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026
Dipke said the party faced problems while trying to organise a volunteers’ meeting in Delhi. According to him, several hall owners refused to rent their venues to CJP because of outside pressure.
“We were looking for a hall, but no one would rent us one. Everyone kept saying there was pressure from above,” Dipke claimed.
He said the party eventually found a venue, but the owners allegedly received threats on the morning of the meeting.
“They were told that if they allowed the CJP meeting to take place here, they would be hung upside down,” Dipke alleged, directly blaming the BJP for the alleged intimidation.
#WATCH | Delhi | Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "We were scheduled to hold our volunteers' meet in Delhi today... We were looking for a hall, but no one would rent us one. Everyone kept saying there was pressure from above... We had managed to secure… pic.twitter.com/48OnCdwEdn— ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026
Dipke said the alleged pressure would not stop the party from continuing its campaign. He argued that such actions showed that the BJP was concerned about growing youth participation in politics.
“All of this is being done by the BJP. Their actions and words clearly reveal that they are afraid of the country's youth. If they think such petty actions will frighten us, they are sorely mistaken,” he stated.
The allegations come after CJP ended its 37-day Jantar Mantar protest on July 25. The party said the protest was called off after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and government assurances on its main demands.
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the next phase of the campaign will go beyond Delhi. He said the party will hold a nationwide “listening tour” to hear people’s concerns and understand issues affecting them.
“Protests are taking place across the country against such incompetent governments and officers. On behalf of CJP, we are now embarking on a nationwide 'listening tour' to hear what the public has to say,” Das explained.
Das said education reform will be a key focus of the campaign, starting from Independence Day.
The party said its next campaign will focus on issues related to education and administration. However, the party has not yet announced the exact date or venue for the next Jantar Mantar protest.
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