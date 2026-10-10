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CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained upon their arrival in Delhi

Detion comes amid CJP's call for protest at Jantar Mantar aginst SIR and irregularites in ECI functioning. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 11:04 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 11:20 AM IST
CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained upon their arrival in Delhi
Image Credit: IANS

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‘You could have told me outside’: Delhi Police enters plane to talk, detain CJP founder
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