/CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka detained upon their arrival in Delhi

"They came to my house in the morning and were told that I am not here. We asked for official notification, do they have some? They have nothing. They just said, 'We need to detain you, we have orders from above.' I don't know which 'above' the orders came from for them. And they keep saying, 'Get out of the car, we will detain you at your home.' They don't even want to take me anywhere else, they want me to stay here only. And I am not getting out of the car. They are not leaving this space, so I am in a way illegally detained on the road," Singh claimed.